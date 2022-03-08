Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,216.87.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.