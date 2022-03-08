Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 221,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

