Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,929 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of KXI opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

