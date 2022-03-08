Millennium Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.