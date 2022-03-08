Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.