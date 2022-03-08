166,200 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Italk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Italk alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

TALK opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Italk Inc has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Italk Profile (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.