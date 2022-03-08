43,096 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $294,802 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a PE ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 1.45. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

About Aehr Test Systems (Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.