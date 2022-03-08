Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.35%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

