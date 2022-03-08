ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stake Lowered by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of ESSA Pharma worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $305.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.