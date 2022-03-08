91,139 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

HYZN stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.