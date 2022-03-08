91,139 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
HYZN stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
