Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coastal Financial and Central Pacific Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coastal Financial and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 24.28% 17.54% 1.25% Central Pacific Financial 30.51% 14.46% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Financial and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Central Pacific Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $111.20 million 4.97 $27.00 million $2.16 21.30 Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.89 $79.89 million $2.84 9.64

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Central Pacific Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment is involved in managing the company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All-Others segment consists of electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

