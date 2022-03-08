Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 35,245 The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

