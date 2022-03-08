$247.92 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.00 million and the highest is $248.97 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,210 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,478 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Amundi acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

