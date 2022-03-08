Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $671.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $570.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.