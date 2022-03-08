Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 161,003 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 708.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632,930 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.