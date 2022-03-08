Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of BIT Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,884,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,039,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTCM stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. BIT Mining Limited has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

