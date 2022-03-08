Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.76 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $42.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,161.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,369,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,438,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

