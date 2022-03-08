Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

