Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 18,592 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -12.96. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,432,026.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,050.

ACV Auctions Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.