Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,338 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after buying an additional 5,291,447 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 261,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 196,334 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

