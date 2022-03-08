Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $245.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.18 and its 200-day moving average is $286.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

