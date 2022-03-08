Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.34.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

