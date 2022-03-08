Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 44.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

