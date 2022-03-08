Mike Cathro Buys 300,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Rating) Director Mike Cathro purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,537,166 shares in the company, valued at C$88,800.81.
HPY opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.
