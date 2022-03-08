TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider James Mullen Sells 2,483 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $6,181.15.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after buying an additional 1,382,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $94,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

