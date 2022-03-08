Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 2,570 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $128,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

