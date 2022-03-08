PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.53

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 195697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.