PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.53

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 195697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.