Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Michael Skipworth Sells 156 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $21,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60.

Wingstop stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

