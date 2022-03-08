Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

