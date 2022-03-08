Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
