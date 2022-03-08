Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 638,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 22,500 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $150,940.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

