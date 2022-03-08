Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

