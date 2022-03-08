Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.86

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 7678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.00) to GBX 680 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

