Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

