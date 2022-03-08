Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

