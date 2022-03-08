Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,900 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $336.04 million, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.30. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

