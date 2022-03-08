Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 408,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.73% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 116,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.