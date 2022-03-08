Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $615.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 615 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.58), with a volume of 1354398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651.50 ($8.54).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCH shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.92) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 842.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 847.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. Inchcape’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.02) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,138.09). Also, insider Till Vestring acquired 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £2,506.56 ($3,284.28).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

