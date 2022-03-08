Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,183,987 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,183,987 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

