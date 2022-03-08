Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 465,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,900. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

