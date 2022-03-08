UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.