Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.43% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

SBTX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

