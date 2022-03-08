UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.