UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
