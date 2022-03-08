Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 251,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 13,986.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE:AYX opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

