Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

HSII opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $50.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

