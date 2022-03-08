Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Intersect ENT worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,199,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,619 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,439,000.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.