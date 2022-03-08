California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 538 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

