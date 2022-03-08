California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $912.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

