Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Innodata worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INOD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Innodata by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Innodata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innodata by 4,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

INOD opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

