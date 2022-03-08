Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.34.

