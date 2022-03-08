Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.28 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

MAR opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.42. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

